Mike Brown to leave Harlequins at the end of the Premiership season

Former England full-back Mike Brown is to leave Harlequins at the end of the season, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

The 35-year-old has made a club-record 348 appearances and scored 98 tries for Quins since making his debut in 2005.

Brown, who has also earned 72 England caps, won the Premiership in 2012 as well as the European Challenge Cup in 2011.

Brown said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank the people that have made my time during Quins a special part of my life.

"Firstly, to the fans that have supported me so fiercely. I, and the team, have missed you hugely over the last few months and I hope I get the opportunity to play in front of you at The Stoop once again.



"I also want to thank the special people who gave me my chance as a young player. Hopefully, I've repaid that faith during my time in the Quarters to date and for the rest of this season.

"I've been fortunate enough to play alongside some great players, in some great teams, but more importantly I have met many great people during my time with Harlequins.

"While this will be a big change for me, I remain fully focused on continuing to give my all on the pitch alongside some great friends this season. This is a strong group and I fully believe we can achieve something great this year."

Speaking following the confirmation of Brown's departure at the end of the campaign, Quins general manager Billy Millard said: "On behalf of everyone at Harlequins, I want to thank Mike for everything he has done for the club over the better parts of two decades.



"I've only worked with Mike for two and a half of his 17-year career with Quins, but as the record appearance holder at our club and one of the most decorated players in Quins' history, I know he will go down as one of the all-time greats at The Stoop. We are glad to have the opportunity to work with him throughout the rest of the season to give him a good send-off.



"There will be big shoes to fill next season, but we are looking forward to seeing how the talent we have in our outside backs step up to the challenge. It's an exciting time to be with Harlequins and we hope we can finish the season on a high to give Mike a fitting send-off."