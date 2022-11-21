Gallagher Premiership: Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins after spell in Japan

Former Wasps lock Joe Launchbury will join Harlequins after a stint in Japan

Joe Launchbury has signed for Harlequins on a multi-year deal and will join the Gallagher Premiership club in the summer following a stint in Japan.

The forward was originally part of the Harlequins Academy in his teenage years before making the move to Wasps aged 18.

Launchbury then became a stalwart at Wasps, leading the outfit as club captain and making over a century of appearances for the team.

He was one of the 167 employees made redundant after the Gallagher Premiership side went into administration in October and in the immediate future, will spend time playing for Toyota Verblitz before returning to England.

Launchbury will be part of Harlequins' Gallagher Premiership squad for the 2023-24 season.

"I'm glad to sign on with Quins," Launchbury said. "I have fond memories of my time here in the academy.

"I grew up playing with and against a number of the first team squad, so it has a somewhat familiar feel to come back to Harlequins."

"I'm looking forward to my time in Japan for the rest of this season, but am very excited for the new start with Harlequins over the summer.

"Quins have some of the richest history in the game and it's been fascinating to hear how this group have tapped back into that Harlequins DNA of old over the last few seasons.

"With the style of rugby this squad plays, I know it will be an exciting setup to be a part of."

Launchbury is an established international lock and one of the Premiership's most experienced forwards

The 70-cap international forward brings a wealth of experience back to Harlequins and their head coach cannot wait for his arrival.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe back to Harlequins," Tabai Matson said.

"He is one of the best English locks of his generation. Earning 70 caps for your country and over 170 for a club as prestigious as Wasps, many as their captain, is no mean feat.

"Joe's a gentleman of the game but is no slouch when it comes to the most physical part of the sport. We are glad to be able to offer Joe his next role in rugby alongside some familiar faces in his fellow England team-mates and Josh Bassett.

"I know our supporters will be sure to give Joe a warm welcome."