Worcester Warriors loose forward Cornell du Preez will remain in hospital for four weeks, after having surgery for a throat injury sustained in their season-opener against Wasps.

The South Africa-born Scotland international injured his cricoid (cartilage of the larynx) and voice box after a blow to the throat, five minutes into his first game for Worcester earlier this month.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "Cornell is making good progress and is receiving the best treatment in hospital.

"Everyone at the club sends him their best wishes and we will continue to support him at this difficult time.

"We wish him a speedy recovery."

The 27-year-old Du Preez joined Worcester from Edinburgh in the close season.