Duncan Weir's new two-year deal is great news for Worcester, says Alan Solomons

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons is thrilled Duncan Weir has committed his future to the Gallagher Premiership side.

Scotland fly-half Weir has proved an astute addition to the Warriors squad, contributing 119 points in 11 games so far this season and hitting 30 of his 33 kicks at goal.

Weir has hit 19 kicks on the trot to better a club record set by Andy Goode, and he is only nine away from equalling the all-time Premiership record, set by England great Jonny Wilkinson.

After Weir signed a new two-year contract, Solomons said: "I obviously knew about him and I think he has definitely met my expectations.

"He manages the game very well, he is a deadly goal-kicker and is a good bloke as well.

"What I like about him is that he is not the biggest man but he is tough.

"He doesn't flinch when the big boys come running down his channel. He is a brave man but I suppose you'd expect that from a Glaswegian.

"He has fitted in well, is happy and I think he makes an invaluable contribution to us. I am delighted that he has decided to extend his stay with us."