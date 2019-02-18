Melani Nanai to join Worcester Warriors from Super Rugby's Blues

Melani Nanai is leaving the Blues to join Worcester

Worcester Warriors have announced the signing of Blues and Auckland winger/full-back Melani Nanai for next season.

Nanai, 25, is a member of the Blues' current Super Rugby squad and started on the right wing in their 24-22 loss to Crusaders on the opening weekend of the season.

Nanai was born and raised in Samoa and played U20s rugby for the national team but has made his name in New Zealand, where he has played since joining Auckland in 2014.

"I am really excited about the opportunity to test myself in the Gallagher Premiership and being part of what sounds like an exciting new era for the club," Nanai said.

"I know a couple of players at Worcester Warriors and have only heard good things. I am excited about meeting the team and working with the coaching staff at the club.

"I will be forever grateful to Auckland, the Blues and New Zealand Rugby for what they have given me since I moved to New Zealand and it will be hard leaving so many great friends, team-mates and family behind.

"My wife, Bridie, and I recently got married and we are expecting our first child, so it is going to be a very big year for my family and we are really looking forward to the start of this next chapter."

Nanai is the fourth new signing announced by Warriors in recent weeks following lock Graham Kitchener, who is returning from Leicester Tigers, tighthead prop Conor Carey who has been recruited from Connacht and scrum-half Jono Kitto from Northland.

Warriors Director of Rugby Alan Solomons said: "It is fantastic news for the club that Melani will be joining us next season.

"He is an absolutely class rugby player, who is equally at home on the wing or full-back. The X- factor he brings will be invaluable to us as we move forward and our supporters are in for a real treat next season."