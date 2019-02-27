Worcester lose Bryce Heem but sign Ed Fidow to replace winger

Ed Fidow has signed for Worcester

Worcester Warriors have signed Samoa winger Ed Fidow for next season but Bryce Heem will be leaving the club this summer.

Fidow will join Worcester from French Pro D2 club Provence on a two-year contract at the end of the season, having previously played in Top 14 for Bordeaux-Begles.

He will act as a replacement for the exciting Heem, who has decided not to take up the offer of a contract extension and has been linked with a move to France with Toulon.

Fidow has scored eight tries in seven games for Samoa after initially making an impact in international sevens competition.

"I am delighted to be joining Worcester Warriors. The opportunity to test myself against the very best in England was too good to turn down," Fidow said.

"I would like to thank Alan Solomons and his coaching team for giving me the opportunity to join such a historic club.

"I will be working very hard to help my new team-mates and to show the Warriors supporters my best rugby."

Bryce Heem is leaving Worcester and could join Toulon

Solomons admits he is disappointed Heem will not be staying at Sixways, having scored 30 tries in his 66 Premiership appearances for the club.

The club's director of rugby said: "Bryce has reached the point in his career where he has decided that he wants a different experience.

"We have tried our best to persuade him otherwise, but, unfortunately to no avail.

"He is a terrific player and a fantastic bloke who will be sorely missed. Whilst we are really sorry to see him go we wish him all the very best."