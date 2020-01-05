Michael Fatialofa: Worcester lock remains in hospital with neck injury

Michael Fatialofa suffered a neck injury against Saracens on Saturday

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa will spend a second night in hospital after suffering a neck injury in the Gallagher Premiership match against Saracens.

Fatialofa, a 27-year-old second row from Auckland, had been on the pitch for just over a minute of Saturday's 62-5 defeat at Allianz Park when he was hurt while taking the ball into contact.

Play was held up for 15 minutes as he received medical attention and, having been carried from the pitch on a stretcher, he was taken by ambulance to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

Fatialofa was carried off the pitch after he was hurt at Allianz Park

"Michael Fatialofa will spend a second night in St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, where his condition continues to be assessed," read a statement on Worcester's website.

"We will provide a further update on Michael's condition when we have one.

"On behalf of Michael we would like to thank all those who have passed on messages of support and concern."