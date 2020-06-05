Michael Fatialofa: Worcester Warriors lock leaves hospital after recovering from broken neck

Michael Fatialofa suffered a severe neck injury against Saracens in January

Worcester Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa was discharged from hospital on Friday, five months after breaking his neck and fearing he would never walk again.

The 27-year-old has been in hospital since January 4 when he suffered a severe contusion of the spinal cord during a Gallagher Premiership match at Saracens.

He has spent the last four months in the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in Aylesbury and Worcester will support the next stage of his recovery.

Ryan Kehoe, the club's head of medical, said: "Following a handover from the rehabilitation team at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital, we will look to continue to build on the amazing work they have done with Michael.

"His rehabilitation at this stage will focus on improving his general muscular strength, co-ordination and mobility."

On Thursday night Fatialofa's wife Tatiana tweeted: "My delightful husband is coming home tomorrow night 5 MONTHS I've waited."

New Zealand-born Fatialofa played for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby before joining Worcester in 2018.

He will continue his rehabilitation in Britain before returning to New Zealand by the end of the year.