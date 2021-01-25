Chris Ashton: Worcester Warriors sign former England winger from Harlequins

Worcester Warriors becomes Chris Ashton's fifth Premiership club

Worcester Warriors have signed former England winger Chris Ashton from fellow Premiership club Harlequins.

Ashton was contracted with Quins until the summer but has left early to move to Sixways on a deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old is third on the Premiership's all-time list of try-scorers with 88, two behind Mark Cueto and just four short of equalling Tom Varndell's record.

"I would like to thank Harlequins for agreeing to release me early from my contract to be able to join Worcester Warriors," Ashton said.

"The ability to continue my career in the Gallagher Premiership and play regular rugby means that this move is right for me and my family at this time."

Ashton will increase options in the back three at Worcester, who are without full-back Melani Nanai for the rest of the season while wing Noah Heward is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

"We are pleased to welcome Chris to Sixways. He is a quality, proven international, who is equally at home at wing or full-back," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"Chris is the consummate professional and will be a good role model for our younger players. I have no doubt that Chris will make his mark here at Sixways."

Ashton, who started his career in rugby league with Wigan Warriors, has played for Northampton, Saracens, Sale and Quins in the Premiership, while he scored 24 tries in 23 appearances at Top 14 club Toulon in the 2017-18 season.

He scored 20 tries in 44 Test appearances for England between 2010 and 2019, finishing joint leading try-scorer in the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Worcester sit 11th in the Premiership and Ashton could make his debut against champions Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

"Chris is going to be of huge benefit in improving our young players. Not just the back three players, but all the players in the squad," said Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas.