Chris Ashton: Worcester Warriors confirm ex-England wing's departure with immediate effect

Chris Ashton made five league appearances for Worcester

Former England wing Chris Ashton has left Gallagher Premiership club Worcester with immediate effect.

The Warriors confirmed the 34-year-old's departure was by mutual consent.

Ashton has not played for Worcester since being red-carded against former club Northampton last March.

"Ashton arrived at Sixways from Harlequins 11 months ago, but calf and knee injuries have prevented him from playing for Warriors this season," Worcester said in a statement.

"The daily commute from his home in Northampton had also proved challenging, so the club and Ashton have agreed a release from his contract which was due to expire at the end of this season."

Worcester became Ashton's fifth Premiership club following spells with Northampton, Saracens, Sale and Harlequins.

He made his England debut in 2010, going on to win 44 caps and scoring 20 tries.

Ashton's final England appearance was against France at Twickenham in 2019.