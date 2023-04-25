Worcester Warriors takeover by Atlas must be completed by May 2, say administrators

New Worcester Warriors owners Atlas must complete the sale of the club by May 2

New Worcester Warriors owners Atlas must complete the takeover of the club by May 2, the former Premiership team's administrators have said.

Atlas had their bid for Worcester and the Sixways ground accepted by administrators Begbies Traynor in February, with Jim O'Toole and James Sandford appointed as owners.

Atlas cannot dispose of Sixways or the surrounding land within five years of completion.

Worcester's relegation from the Premiership was announced in October of last year, a day after the company holding player contracts went into liquidation.

Atlas have since withdrawn their application to compete in next season's Championship and revealed plans to merge with Stourbridge.

They had also announced their intention to rebrand Worcester as Sixways Rugby but backtracked after criticism from supporters.

O'Toole said at the time: "We will hold our hands up and say we got it wrong on the name so we intend to keep the Worcester Warriors name."

Worcester Warriors Women, who are a separate entity from the men's team and funded by Cube International, are expected to continue playing at Sixways, although that is subject to the takeover being completed by May 2.