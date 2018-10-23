Gloucester's Danny Cipriani to face disciplinary panel after getting sent off against Munster

Danny Cipriani was sent off for a dangerous tackle against Munster

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani will face a disciplinary panel in Paris on Wednesday after getting sent off against Munster for a dangerous tackle.

Cipriani faces a two-week ban if the incident is deemed at the low end of the scale, six weeks if it is mid-range, and up to a year if it is deemed at the top end of the charge.

Munster pulled away to a bonus-point 36-22 Champions Cup Pool 2 victory at Thomond Park on Saturday after Cipriani saw red in the 29th minute.

Danny Cipriani made contact with the head of Rory Scannell

The Gloucester playmaker put in a no-arms tackle on Munster centre Rory Scannell and connected with the inside-centre's face, prompting referee Ruiz to brandish a red card.

Gloucester still registered three tries despite being reduced to 14 men for the majority of the game - all coming in the final 20 minutes - through Gerbrandt Grobler, Jason Woodward and Ben Morgan.

However, the damage had already been done, with Mike Haley, Rhys Marshall, Joey Carbery, Sam Arnold and Andrew Conway all touching down for Munster.

