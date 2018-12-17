Charlie Sharples among seven Gloucester players to sign new contracts

Gloucester's Charlie Sharples has signed a new deal

Former England wing Charlie Sharples is among seven players to agree a new contract with Gloucester for next season.

The Gallagher Premiership club also announced fresh terms for Sharples' fellow backs Jason Woodward, Tom Hudson, Mark Atkinson and Callum Braley, in addition to props Josh Hohneck and Alex Seville.

Sharples, 29, is currently Gloucester's longest-serving player.

Gloucester's director of rugby David Humphreys said: "The excitement for us is that Gloucester Rugby is increasingly a club that players want to play for, and commit to, over the long term.

"We have made some exciting additions to the squad over the last couple of seasons, so next season is less about new signings as our focus is on developing and retaining the strong squad we have already put in place.

"The development of the squad over the past few years, especially since Johan Ackermann arrived at the club, means we have been able to grow as a playing group, and it's an exciting time for the club."