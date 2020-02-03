Jaco Kriel to exit Gloucester and rejoin Lions in Super Rugby

Jaco Kriel has played just 20 times for Gloucester

Flanker Jaco Kriel is to leave Gloucester and rejoin South African Super Rugby side the Lions.

The 11 times-capped Springbok has been released early from his contract at Kingsholm.

Kriel joined Gloucester in 2018 but injuries limited him to just 20 first-team appearances, including only five this season, and he has not played since late November due to an ankle problem.

"It's a real shame," Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys said.

"But Jaco has personal reasons for wanting to return home and, although we very much want him to stay, we are sympathetic to his request.

"We are fortunate that the back row is a position of strength for us.

"He has been so unfortunate with injuries, but I am delighted he has now got the opportunity to get back playing Super Rugby with the Lions."