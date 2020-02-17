Tom Marshall signs new Gloucester contract

Gloucester utility back Tom Marshall has extended his stay at Kingsholm

Tom Marshall has committed his future to Gloucester and agreed a new deal with the Gallagher Premiership club.

Marshall, who can play full-back or wing, first joined Gloucester in 2015 having previously played in Super Rugby with the Crusaders and Chiefs in New Zealand.

The 29-year-old has since gone on to score 19 tries in 59 appearances at Kingsholm, providing versatility for head coach Johan Ackermann's team in the back three.

Discussing the contract extension, Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys said: "Tom has been playing his best rugby since he arrived at the club.

"He has shown throughout the season how he can positively impact a game with moments of individual brilliance.

"His ability to cover a number of positions across the back-line have made him a key member of the squad, and we are all delighted that he has agreed to extend his contract with Gloucester."

Marshall's versatility has been an asset for Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann and director of rugby David Humphreys

Similarly Marshall expressed his delight at signing a new deal which will keep him at the club beyond a fifth season with the team.

"I'm really pleased to have signed a new contract to remain at the club. I've enjoyed my time so far as a Gloucester Rugby player and my wife and myself are very settled in the area," Marshall said.

"As a club, we've made genuine progress during my time here and I truly believe that we're building something very positive going forward. I'm looking forward to playing my part in what I hope is a successful future."

Gloucester, who sit sixth in the Premiership table, travel to London Irish next after losing 26-15 to Exeter Chiefs on Friday.