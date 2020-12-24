Ollie Thorley: Gloucester secure England wing on long-term contract

Ollie Thorley has 31 tries in 71 appearances for Gloucester

England wing Ollie Thorley has committed his long-term future to Gloucester.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a Kingsholm exit, but Cherry and Whites bosses have secured his services on new, extended terms.

Powerful prop Val Rapava-Ruskin has also penned a new deal, while Hartpury's Seb Nagle-Taylor will join Gloucester permanently for the 2021-22 campaign.

Thorley has racked up 31 tries in 71 appearances, with Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown hailing the arch finisher's signature.

"Ollie is an extremely important player for us now and in the future, and we are really pleased that he has extended his contract with us," said Brown.

"He's a player that has come through our academy system and it is credit to his hard work and dedication that he has developed into an international winger.

"We are looking forward to seeing Ollie continue to develop and grow his game in cherry and white for years to come."

Front-rower Rapava-Ruskin has also secured his Kingsholm future, having made more than 50 appearances since joining Gloucester in 2017.

Back-rower Nagle-Taylor enjoyed a short-term loan at Gloucester at the start of this season, and has now secured a future permanent move to Kingsholm.