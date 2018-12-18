Brentford's Community Stadium will be shared by London Irish

London Irish will move into Brentford's new Community Stadium

London Irish will end two decades of playing at Reading’s Madejski Stadium when they move into Brentford’s new Community Stadium from the 2020/21 season.

The Exiles, who were relegated from the Premiership last season, started off playing in Sunbury and spent a season at Twickenham's Stoop in 1999 before becoming tenants of Reading Football Club in 2000.

But they will now return closer to their spiritual home, shortly after construction work on Brentford's new 17,250-seater stadium on Lionel Road finishes.

London Irish Owner Mick Crossan said: "We're delighted to be moving to the new Brentford Community Stadium with Brentford FC.

"It has been a long-held ambition to return to our roots in west London, and this stadium has everything we need - location, capacity and facilities - to re-establish ourselves as London's authentic top-flight rugby club. We can't wait to start playing there!"

Brentford chairman Cliff Crown said: "I'm delighted that we are now able to finally confirm that London Irish will play their matches at Brentford Community Stadium from the 2020/21 season.

"We are building a high-quality stadium fully equipped and ready from day one for the rigours and demands of both Premier League football and Premiership Rugby.

"Like us, London Irish has a long history in the area and prides itself on having strong roots in the local community. We look forward to continuing to work with them over the coming months to support their successful return to the capital.

"It was always planned that the stadium would host rugby and we have been working on ensuring we have a top-of-the range pitch so both sports can be played. We believe that the deal with London Irish is a good one for Brentford FC both in terms of the fit between our clubs and the financial contribution that will help us to strengthen our on-pitch performance."

Reading CEO Nigel Howe added: "As a club, we have thoroughly enjoyed a strong long-term relationship with London Irish who have been excellent partners for nearly two decades at Madejski Stadium.

"We understand and agree with their decision to move back to their heartland and appreciate that, as Brentford prepare to move into new stadium facilities being built in closer proximity to their Sunbury training base, this is the right time for them to relocate and play their rugby closer to the club's London roots.

"We naturally look forward to working alongside London Irish during the remaining months of their tenancy and everyone at Reading Football Club would like to wish them every success for the future."