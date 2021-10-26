Lucio Cinti Luna: London Irish sign Argentina winger

Lucio Cinti Luna holds four international caps for Argentina

London Irish have signed Argentina winger Lucio Cinti Luna on an undisclosed deal.

The 21-year-old becomes the fourth Argentine at the Exiles alongside Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso, Agustin Creevy and Facundo Gigena.

Cinti Luna will link up with London Irish after the Pumas' upcoming international fixtures against France, Italy and Ireland.

"The Premiership is a great league - a league full of excitement," the four-cap Argentina international said.

"It's a really good move for me at this stage of my career and I can't wait to get started after the internationals."

London Irish sit ninth in the Premiership after registering their first victory of the season against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

Director of rugby, Declan Kidney, added: "We're really pleased to add another quality young Exile to our squad.

"Lucio has great potential and we're excited about seeing his talent develop during his time with us."