Nathan Hughes given date for second disciplinary hearing

Nathan Hughes' disciplinary hearing will resume on Wednesday as he sweats on his availability for England's autumn Tests.

The Wasps No 8 was cited for punching Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow in the head but his initial hearing - which lasted over four hours - was aborted after he tweeted "what a joke" as his case was heard, Sky Sports News understands.

The delay on a decision meant Hughes was suspended for Wasps' Champions Cup opener against Leinster on Friday.

If Hughes is found guilty he could miss England's November Tests against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan, with the punishment for punching ranging from two to 10 weeks.

His absence would leave England reliant on Billy Vunipola as their only recognised No 8 after Exeter's Sam Simmonds was ruled out for at least six months by a knee injury.

Ludlow has been given a four-week ban for a separate incident in the match for stamping/trampling on Wasps' Elliot Daly.