Wasps sign Italy centre Michele Campagnaro until end of season

Michele Campagnaro will join Wasps after this month's international Tests

Wasps have signed Italy international Michele Campagnaro until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old centre was released by Exeter Chiefs last month and will link up with their Premiership rivals on a short-term contract.

Campagnaro has won 36 caps for Italy, scoring nine tries, and captained the side against Ireland in Chicago on November 3.

He will link up with his new club after this month's autumn internationals.

Campagnaro scored nine tries in 27 appearances for Exeter

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "Michele is an experienced international who predominantly plays at 13, but having also played on the wing and at 15, his versatility will be of huge benefit to the team throughout the season.

"He joins us with some real pedigree and we're looking forward to integrating him into the squad."

Campagnaro scored nine tries in 27 appearances for Exeter and was part of their Anglo-Welsh Cup-winning side earlier this year.

"The opportunity to join Wasps was something no player can turn down," he said.

"Wasps play an exciting brand of rugby and have a number of talented individuals. I'm very much looking forward to testing myself and playing at the Ricoh Arena."