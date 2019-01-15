Nathan Hughes and Willie Le Roux to leave Wasps at end of season

Nathan Hughes says it was a tough decision to leave Wasps

England international Nathan Hughes will leave Wasps at the end of the season to join Bristol on a three-year deal.

The number eight has been an integral part of Wasps since arriving in 2013 but has decided to leave the team.

In a further blow to Wasps, they confirmed that South Africa full-back Willie Le Roux will also be leaving at the end of the season.

Hughes, who has won all 18 of his England caps under Eddie Jones, has made 118 appearances at Wasps.

"Nathan is a quality rugby player who brings physicality, power and brute strength to our game," Bristol head coach Pat Lam said.

Hughes has been a key part of the Wasps team since he arrived from Auckland in 2013

Hughes added: "It's been a great six years at Wasps and even though it was a tough decision, I'm keen to test myself in a new environment.

"I'll be sad to leave some great friends and teammates but I'd like to thank everyone for making the last six years so memorable and wish everyone involved with the club the best for the future."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "It's always disappointing to lose players of such quality but this is professional sport and there isn't much you can do about it.

"Nathan arrived from New Zealand's domestic scene and has risen to the top during his time at Wasps, going on to become an England international.

Wasps' Willie Le Roux says he will be fully committed before his departure

"It's a credit to the Club that we've been able to help him realise his potential and although it's a blow to lose such a quality player, we wish him all the best.

Le Roux said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Wasps and would like to thank everyone involved with the club for their support. I'll continue to give my all till the end of the season in the Black and Gold."

Young added: "Willie joined Wasps at a time when he wasn't a part of the Springboks side and since making the move here, he has rediscovered his form and shown that he is a world-class player which in turn has seen him restored to the national side."