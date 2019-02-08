South Africa centre Juan de Jongh signs new Wasps deal

Juan de Jongh has signed a new bumper deal with Wasps

South Africa centre Juan de Jongh has signed a new contract with Wasps.

The Springbok becomes the seventh player in recent weeks to commit to the club as director of rugby Dai Young prepares for the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership campaign.

De Jongh arrived at Ricoh Arena in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to feature 39 times for Wasps, scoring six tries in 15 appearances this season.

Young said: "Juan has been outstanding for us in the past couple of seasons.

"Having another quality international centre commit to the Club, who can play at both 12 and 13, is great news.

"He's solid in defence and he has certainly shown his prowess in attack with six tries already this season.

De Jongh added: "Wasps are a fantastic Club and the Coventry and Warwickshire area has certainly become my home.