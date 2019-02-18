Wasps sign Matteo Minozzi from Zebre

Matteo Minozzi made his international debut in November 2017

Wasps have signed Italy international Matteo Minozzi from Guinness PRO14 side Zebre.

The 22-year-old has won ten caps for his country and scored tries in four successive games during last season's Six Nations, leading to his inclusion in the Team of the Tournament.

Minozzi, who can play at either full-back or wing, is currently injured and will join the Coventry-based club for next season.

Minozzi scored tries in four successive games against Ireland, France, Wales and Scotland in the 2018 Six Nations

Wasps rugby director Dai Young said: "Matteo has bags of promise, and already at such a young age he's got plenty of international experience under his belt.

"He was tremendous in last year's Six Nations, and it's a shame we are not going to see him in the tournament this year.

"No doubt when he recovers he will be playing at the World Cup - and hopefully he will be able to give Wasps fans a taste of what they will be seeing at the Ricoh (Arena) next season."

Minozzi added: "Having spoken with friends of mine at Wasps, they couldn't speak highly enough of the Club.

"It was an easy decision for me and I can't wait to test myself in the Premiership at a fantastic club with lots of history."