Wasps sign Sione Vailanu from Saracens for 2019-20 season

Sione Vailanu will play for Wasps next season

Wasps have completed the signing of back row Sione Vailanu from Saracens ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Tonga international Vailanu will leave the reigning Premiership champions in the summer after two seasons with the club.

Vailanu, who has won four international caps, joined Saracens in early 2018 after spending several years in Japan playing sevens.

"I'm looking forward to testing myself in a new environment at a new club," 24-year-old Vailanu said.

"Wasps have real pedigree and the way in which they play the game excites me. I'm looking forward to making the move to the Midlands and can't wait to get started."

The club's director of rugby Dai Young added: "Sione is a strong athlete who will no doubt help us get over the gainline with his strong ball-carrying.

"He has international experience and he is still very young, so we can't wait to get him on board and try and help him realise his potential in a very competitive back row."