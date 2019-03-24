Wasps have offered Shaun Edwards a return to the club, Dai Young confirms

Shaun Edwards helped Wales win a third Grand Slam under Warren Gatland

Wasps have spoken to Shaun Edwards to offer him a return to the club, director of rugby Dai Young has confirmed.

Edwards will leave his role as Wales defence coach when he departs with head coach Warren Gatland after the World Cup in Japan later this year.

The 52-year-old had been expected to switch codes to rugby league to take of charge of Wigan Warriors - his hometown club - from 2020. He was unveiled at a press conference last August after agreeing a three-year contract.

Shaun Edwards was unveiled alongside this season's coach Adrian Lam and Wigan owner Ian Lenagan last year

But Wigan are allowing Edwards "more time to consider his options" at his request and stated on Friday they will not hold him to the agreement that he become their head coach.

The uncertainty surrounding his future has prompted Wasps - where Edwards coached for ten years from 2001 - to offer him a role.

"Shaun would be fantastic for us," Young told Rugby Pass.

"We have spoken to him and made our interest known in someone who is a big part of the club's history, but I know we are one of a number of options he has.

"I do not know where we stand and we will be talking to him when he is back from holiday."