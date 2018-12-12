Manu Tuilagi's loyalty could be key in contract decision, says Leicester coach Geordan Murphy

Leicester's Manu Tuilagi is out of contract in the summer

Geordan Murphy hopes Manu Tuilagi's loyalty to the Leicester Tigers will end in him committing his long-term future to the club.

Tuilagi is out of contract in the summer and would be a hot property around Europe if the Gallagher Premiership side are unable to tie down the England centre.

Interim director of rugby Murphy said on Wednesday that the Tigers would most likely be unable to match the sport's highest-paying clubs, but he feels Tuilagi's passion for Welford Road will count for plenty when he is deciding on his future.

The 27-year-old has only ever played for Leicester since beginning his senior domestic career in 2010, having moved to the city at the age of 15 and quickly joining their academy set-up.

"We would love to have Manu, who is playing very well," Murphy said.

"He has been here for a very long time and I think his heart is in a Tigers' shirt: I know it is but it is difficult to compete with some of the finances that are going on.

"I think Manu could definitely get more money elsewhere and, if that is what he wants, it is something we could not compete with but I do not think it is all about that.

"Manu cares about this club and really enjoys being from Leicestershire."