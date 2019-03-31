Mike Ford joins Leicester Tigers' coaching staff for rest of season

Mike Ford has temporary joined Leicester Tigers to aid head coach Geordan Murphy

Mike Ford has joined Leicester Tigers' coaching staff for the remainder of the 2018/19 Premiership campaign.

The former England, Ireland and Lions defence coach joins a Tigers side just five points above bottom side Newcastle with five games left to play.

Geordan Murphy will remain as head coach with former Bath and Toulon boss Ford coming in to provide extra support for the under-achieving squad.

Murphy told the club's website: "We know Mike well, I worked with him as a player when he was part of the coaching set-up with Ireland and he has a lot of experience at all levels of the game.

"He's coming in for the rest of the season to add another experienced voice to the coaching group and has the full support of the coaches and backroom team."

The Tigers host leaders Exeter Chiefs next Saturday before potentially a crunch away trip to face Newcastle on April 12.