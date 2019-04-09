Leicester Tigers captain Tom Youngs to face disciplinary hearing

Tom Youngs was sent off in Leicester's defeat to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday

Leicester captain Tom Youngs will learn if he is to play any further part in the Tigers' battle against relegation when he appears before an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday evening.

Youngs was shown a red card in the second half of the Tigers' 52-20 Gallagher Premiership rout by Exeter on Saturday for making contact with the head of lock Ollie Atkins at a ruck.

The shoulder-led contact resulted in his dismissal by referee Tom Foley, triggering an automatic disciplinary hearing that will see the former England hooker charged with dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

The punishment if the offence is deemed low-end is a two-week suspension and the mid-range is a six-week ban, while if it is viewed as serious a top-end sanction of in excess of 10 weeks can be enforced.

Saturday's result, the Tigers' third successive defeat, leaves Leicester floundering in 10th place, five points ahead of bottom side Newcastle Falcons.

The two meet on Friday evening at Kingston Park in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture for both sides.