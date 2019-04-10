England and Leicester hooker Tom Youngs banned for three weeks

Tom Youngs was sent off in Leicester's defeat to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday

Leicester and England hooker Tom Youngs has been suspended for three weeks following the red card he received playing for the Tigers against Exeter last Saturday.

The 32-year-old accepted the charge of dangerous play in a ruck or maul when he appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday evening and the ban means he will miss Premiership trips to Newcastle and Harlequins as well as a home clash with Bristol.

Youngs was shown a red card by referee Tom Foley after making contact with Exeter lock Ollie Atkins' head during a ruck.

The panel decided Young's offence was worthy of a six-week ban but reduced that by half because of mitigating factors.

Panel chair Philip Evans QC said: "Given his early plea of guilty, his candid evidence to the panel, obvious remorse, playing record and personal mitigation including off-field mitigating factors, exceptionally, the panel felt able to reduce the period of suspension by three weeks."

Youngs will be available for Leicester's last league game at home to Bath on May 18.