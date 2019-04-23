Leicester wing Jonah Holmes ruled out for the rest of season with torn hamstring

Jonah Holmes will play no further part in Leicester's fight to stay in the Premiership

Leicester and Wales wing Jonah Holmes has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his hamstring.

The 26-year-old is set for surgery and will miss Leicester's final three games of the season as they battle to avoid relegation from the Gallagher Premiership.

"I'm gutted to not be able to play a part in the next three games, starting on Saturday against Bristol at Welford Road, but have every bit of confidence in the lads to get the job done and finish this campaign on a high," Holmes said on the Leicester website.

Holmes has made 19 appearances this season for Tigers, scoring six tries, and been capped twice Wales, making his Six Nations debut against Italy.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy added: "He has had a very good season for us and we'll certainly miss him, especially in a period where we're short of players in those back three positions.

"His development this season from fringe first team player to international is due to his hard work and commitment, so I'm certain he'll return in top shape to us ahead of next season with that diligence and effort being put in to his rehabilitation."

Leicester are tenth in the Premiership table, one point ahead of Worcester and eight ahead of Newcastle Falcons.

The Tigers welcome Bristol Bears to Welford Road on Saturday before travelling to Harlequins on May 3 and hosting Bath on May 18 in their final game of the season.