England half-backs George Ford and Ben Youngs sign new Leicester Tigers deals

George Ford (left) and Ben Youngs are staying with Leicester

England internationals George Ford, Ellis Genge and Ben Youngs have signed new contracts with Leicester Tigers.

The trio signed new deals in January but have committed their long-term futures to the Premiership club.

England fly-half Ford made his Leicester debut aged 16 in 2009 and has made 90 appearances during his two stints with the club.

Ford's half-back partner Youngs, 30, has made 244 appearances for Leicester while loosehead Genge has played 70 times for Welford Road side.

Ellis Genge has also committed to Leicester

South African centre Jaco Taute has also agreed a new deal, which will help offset the departure of Manu Tuilagi, who was one of five players to leave the club after refusing to accept a 25 per cent pay cut for the 2020-21 season.

Leicester director of rugby Geordan Murphy said: "George is one of the world's best and to have him extend his contract, showing a belief in what we are building here and the vision we have for Leicester Tigers, is exciting.

"He is as professional a player as I have seen in my career, as both a player and coach, and one of the senior leaders at our club.

17:54 Former Leicester centre Will Greenwood discusses Manu Tuilagi's departure Former Leicester centre Will Greenwood discusses Manu Tuilagi's departure

"George finds ways, every day, to improve himself as a player and represents what we believe is integral here in Leicester.

"There is a lot of hard work ahead for all of us at Tigers and we see George playing a key role, on and off the pitch, in our future.

Jaco Taute joined the Tigers from Munster last summer

"It's pleasing to see Ben commit to the club long-term. He is, and has been since very early on in his career, one of the world's best in his position and to have Ben commit to our plan and vision here in Leicester is exciting for everyone in the Tigers family."

On Genge's new deal, Murphy added: "I said in January, when he last re-signed, that what most excites me about Ellis is that he still has so much left to do in the game and so much growth in him as a player."