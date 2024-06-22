Dan McKellar leaves role as Leicester Tigers head coach after one season at Premiership club

Dan McKellar has left is role as head coach of the Leicester Tigers after just one season with the Gallagher Premiership club.

McKellar was assistant head coach for the Australian national side before joining Tigers in July 2023 on a "long-term deal", only for Leicester to finish eighth in a disappointing Premiership campaign.

Leicester claimed nine wins and nine losses during the league season, only finishing ahead of Gloucester and Newcastle Falcons and 11 points adrift of a play-off spot.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Welford Road-based club were also eliminated in the last-16 of the Champions Cup by Leinster and lost to Gloucester in the Premiership Rugby Cup final, with Leicester now releasing McKellar by "mutual consent".

In a statement, the club said: "Leicester Tigers can confirm the departure of Dan McKellar from his role as head coach with immediate effect. The decision has been mutually agreed following extensive discussions regarding the club's future direction.

"The club has commenced the process for finding a new head coach to lead the men's programme into the 24/25 season. Pre-season training for the men's players not on international duty commences on July 1 at Oval Park.

Image: Michael Cheika is understood to be among the shortlist to replace McKellar

"We thank Dan for his contribution to Leicester Tigers and wish him, Carla, Amelie and Maya well for the future."

Former Australia and Argentina head coach Michael Cheika is among the names already being linked with the job, having been without a job since leaving the Pumas after their fourth-place finish at last year's Rugby World Cup.

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season are scheduled to be released on Tuesday July 23, with the new campaign beginning on the weekend of September 20-22.

Stream rugby's summer internationals in 2024 and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.