Leicester Tigers appoint Michael Cheika as head coach with former Australia chief replacing Dan McKellar

Leicester Tigers have appointed former Australia, Argentina and Leinster head coach Michael Cheika as their new boss following the exit of Dan McKellar.

McKellar departed Welford Road by mutual consent at the weekend and will be replaced by fellow Australian Cheika, who left his role at Argentina after leading the Pumas to fourth place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Cheika coached Leinster to the Heineken Cup title in 2009 with the Irish side beating Leicester in the final, while he also steered the Waratahs to Super Rugby glory in 2014.

The 57-year-old has coached at three World Cups, with his success with Argentina last year following taking Australia to the 2015 final and quarter-finals in 2019.

Image: Cheika's fellow Australian Dan McKellar left his role at Leicester by mutual consent

Cheika, who will take over at Leicester immediately, said: "Honestly, I wasn't looking at the Premiership and didn't have the desire to coach in it until Leicester Tigers came to me. But, the opportunity to coach at Tigers and lead this group of players turned my head.

"I want this to be my best coaching yet. I want the preparation and the way we lead the team to be at my best level. If I can bring my best level, other people will bring their best level and good things will start to happen around us.

"Everybody can see that it is a top-quality roster the club has. I am not going to lie and say I know every single one of them down to their bones but that's what I will do over the next few months, to learn how to get the best out of them.

"But the roster is only paper. It's now about how the team gels, how to put these really good players and characters together and get them playing in a way that they love it and a way they love going out there, together, and representing Leicester Tigers."

Leicester finished eighth in the Premiership last season, 11 points adrift of a play-off spot, while they were beaten by Leinster in the last 16 of the Champions Cup and by Gloucester in the Premiership Cup final.

'Cheika appointment will help Leicester get back to the top'

Leicester chief executive Andrea Pinchen said: "We are very pleased to be able to appoint someone of Michael's experience and history with success.

Image: Cheika left his role at Argentina after taking the Pumas to fourth place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup

"He has, over more than two decades, achieved great success in winning trophies but also developing players, developing coaches and galvanising groups to be the best they can be.

"We want that, we need that and believe Michael is the right person to take this team, this club back to where we know we should be.

"I also accept that the past week is not what fans expected, and nor did we, but the decisions we have made are for the long-term benefit of Leicester Tigers.

"After lengthy, detailed and very honest conversations with Michael in recent days, we are on the same page about what is now necessary to see this club back on top."

Leicester have also accepted the resignation of scrum coach Dan Palmer following McKellar's departure.

