Anthony Watson signs new Bath contract along with Charlie Ewels, Nathan Catt and Elliott Stooke

Anthony Watson is one of four players to have signed new deals at Bath

Anthony Watson is one of four players to have signed a new contract with Premiership side Bath.

The club have announced new deals for Watson, along with second rows Charlie Ewels and Elliott Stooke and prop Nathan Catt.

England international Watson, who operates at wing or full-back for Bath, is in his fifth season at the Recreation Ground.

England vs Japan Live on

The 24-year-old's career has taken a set-back this year due to a repeat Achilles surgery following a troublesome injury spell.

Watson is not expected to make his comeback until the midway stage of next year's Six Nations.

England international Watson is currently sidelined after needing repeat Achilles surgery

"Anthony is a role model to our players with his work ethic and commitment to the club," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder upon the new deal.

"He's currently out with an Achilles injury but that has not stopped him working tirelessly with our medical team to ensure he gets back to the field performing at the levels he expects of himself ASAP.

"To re-sign such an exciting group of players is testament to their belief in our direction of travel and the environment we have created here at Bath.

"Anthony Watson, Charlie Ewels, Nathan Catt and Elliott Stooke all have fundamental roles to play in our future and we are delighted to have ensured they are a part of it," he added.