Bath sign Leicester's Mike Williams among four new additions

Mike Williams is leaving Leicester for Bath

Bath have announced the signing of Leicester forward Mike Williams among four new arrivals for next season.

In addition to Williams, who can play in the second row and back row, Bath have confirmed deals for props Lewis Boyce, Will Stuart and Christian Judge.

Boyce, 22, will move to the Recreation Ground from Bath's Gallagher Premiership rivals Harlequins, while Stuart joins from Wasps.

Cornish Pirates product Judge has spent this season on loan at Premiership title-contenders Saracens, with 27-year-old Williams having been a Leicester player for the last three-and-a-half years.

"We are delighted to bring in four quality players who will bring significant strength to the pack going into next season," said Bath rugby director Todd Blackadder.

"They are all players who are aspiring to achieve, and that is exactly the ambition we share as a club.

"We are going to go into next season even stronger as a squad, and Lewis, Christian, Will and Mike will play a huge role for us moving forward."