Wales' Taulupe Faletau to miss rest of Six Nations after injury setback
Last Updated: 12/02/19 3:07pm
Taulupe Faletau will miss the remainder of this year's Six Nations as he requires further surgery on his broken arm.
The Wales No 8 suffered the break while playing for Bath against Wasps on January 12, a game which marked his return from another broken arm sustained in October.
Faletau was expected to return in time Wales' final-round fixture against Ireland on March 16 but Bath say he has been ruled out for an indefinite period 'following further expert opinion'.
"We're gutted for Taulupe but this is the best course of action for him moving forwards as a player," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.
"We will know more in terms of timeframes following the surgery, but we're looking forward to welcoming him back into the squad."