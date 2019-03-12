Francois Louw signs one-year Bath contract extension

Francois Louw has signed a new one-year contract at Bath

South Africa flanker Francois Louw has signed a new one-year contract to remain with Bath.

The 33-year-old has turned out 130 times for Bath since making the switch from Super Rugby side the Stormers back in 2011.

And now the 65-cap back-rower will be on hand for at least another season at The Rec.

"I am delighted to have extended my stay at this club for another year," said Louw.

"It has been a privilege and honour to play for Bath over the last eight seasons and to be a part of shaping the clear long-term future set out by the club is something I'm really excited about."

Louw will bid for selection for South Africa's World Cup 2019 campaign for the autumn's Japan tournament, but around that will remain integral to Bath's progress.

"Francois is one of those players that every coach wants in their team," said Bath rugby director Todd Blackadder.

"He is not only a world-class player, but he brings the leadership qualities which will continue to drive us forward as a team.

"He has also been integral in the development of some of the younger players in the back row, with Sam Underhill, Zach Mercer, Josh Bayliss and Miles Reid all able to draw upon his experiences as a player.

"I know this news is going to go down well with the Bath Rugby supporters, who have had the fortune of watching him down at the Rec for the last eight years."