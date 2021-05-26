Bath Rugby launches women's team with aim to meet Premier 15s criteria in next licence cycle

Bath Rugby have announced they are launching a women's team with an aim to meet the application criteria for the Allianz Premier 15s' next licence cycle in 2023/24.

Bath Rugby will partner with Bath Rugby Ladies, which is currently part of local amateur club Bath RFC and where England internationals Marlie Packer, Natasha Hunt and Izzy Noel-Smith all previously played.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Bath Rugby said it planned to "develop the performance systems, facilities, infrastructure and commercial foundations required to support the launch of a professional women's team". The team will share the Recreation Ground with the men's side.

Bath also pledged to increase grassroots participation as part of its programme, appoint a women's rugby development lead, and said it is committed to "increasing the visibility of female rugby not only across digital platforms but throughout the entire club".

"Women and girls don't have a clear pathway to the professional game, it's one of the biggest barriers to entry and one of the many stark comparisons against the men's game," Bath Rugby chief executive Tarquin McDonald said.

Bath Rugby has outlined a road map for its growth, from grassroots to elite, culminating in an application to the @Premier15s with the formation of a new women’s team in partnership with @BathRugbyLadies (part of Bath RFC).#WeAreBath 🔵⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/xjWJd5vtjJ — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) May 26, 2021

"What has been very important to us during this process, and will continue to be the case, is a sustainable approach. We want to ensure that the club is providing a pathway for the long-term growth of the women and girls' game, one that helps drive demand for the sport, answers that demand with playing opportunities and harnesses increased participation into a pathway for a successful professional team.

"We recognise that we're behind other Gallagher Premiership teams and many other sports who are already competing in the elite levels, producing exceptional talent both domestically and internationally. Today's announcement is about us taking responsibility for the future, and ensuring that we effect positive sustainable change across our region."

Head of Ladies Rugby at Bath Rugby Ladies, Sarah Burgess said: "We want people to be inspired and entertained by the women's game. We want to do the sport justice and provide role models for young girls to look up to, knowing that they can choose a career in the sport. Today marks a big step towards making that a reality."

Bath Rugby Ladies head coach John Gould said: "This is a significant moment for women's rugby in the region. We have made huge strides on and off the field, recruiting over 100 members thanks to the efforts of Bath RFC, our players and volunteers, and the RFU's Inner Warrior programme.

"This opportunity with Bath Rugby will now help us accelerate those efforts, ultimately putting us on a path to the Premiership and encouraging more women and girls to take up the sport, developing future talent."