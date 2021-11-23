Anthony Watson: Bath and England winger handed suspended ban for tweet criticising referee

Anthony Watson has been punished for criticism of a referee while watching Bath play Wasps

Bath and England winger Anthony Watson has been given a one-week suspended ban for criticising a referee on social media.

Watson, who is out for the remainder of this season with a serious knee injury, was critical of referee Ian Tempest's decision to send off team-mate Mike Williams during Bath's clash with Wasps on October 30 in a post on Twitter.

The ban is suspended until the end of next season because of Watson's current status.

He appeared before a Rugby Football Union disciplinary committee last week, charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the Union and/or The Game, contrary to RFU Rule 5.12.

The 27-year-old accepted the charge and, on top of the suspension, was ordered to deliver a presentation on the use of social media to Bath's senior squad, academy players and rugby department by January 14.

In his statement to the disciplinary panel, Watson said: "My actions cannot be explained simply by shifting the blame or placing extreme emphasis on my circumstances, I understand I must be accountable for my actions. However, contextually I believe it's important to understand how difficult the past month or so has been for me.

"A week prior to this game I suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury, which alone is not the easiest thing to deal with. However, when coupled with the fact that a mere two years ago I spent 13 months on the sidelines watching my team and rehabilitating a double ruptured Achilles - can explain some level of the frustration I am feeling.

"I am unable to contribute to my team in the most constructive manner I know how. This is further exacerbated when you analyse the poor start to the season my club has had, and the personal desperation for my club to win games and succeed. Whilst again, I will emphasise that none of this goes a way to explain my actions, I would like the context of my personal situation to be understood.

"I am deeply sorry for my actions, it is not something that will happen again."