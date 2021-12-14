Brent Janse van Rensburg: Bath bring in South African defence coach until end of season

Bath have endured a difficult season in the Premiership

Brent Janse van Rensburg has joined Bath as the Gallagher Premiership strugglers' defence coach until the end of this season.

A recent review of the club's dismal form - they sit 10 points adrift at the foot of the Premiership - identified defence as the department in need of specialist attention.

Janse van Rensburg has arrived in the UK from South Africa and will begin work on stiffening the league's second leakiest defence once he has completed 10 days' self-isolation.

Brent Janse van Rensburg has joined Bath Rugby with immediate effect to oversee defence.



The experienced coach has agreed a short-term deal that will see him complete the 2021/22 season with the club.

"Bath are a great club with a clear vision and a lot of promise for great rewards to be seen in the future," Janse van Rensburg said.

"I hope to make a positive contribution to Bath and forge some good friendships along the way."

Janse van Rensburg brings two decades of coaching experience in South Africa to the Recreation Ground, most recently helping the Sharks finish as Currie Cup runners-up this year in his role as defence and kicking game coach.

He will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the West Country team when they host last season's runners-up La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday, having been beaten 45-20 away to Leinster last weekend.

"We made it clear following our review outcome that we intended to bring in a specific defence coach who could add to our group immediately," Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said.

"We are excited to welcome Brent to the club and look forward to the impact he can have on our defence."