Crusaders captain Scott Barrett to miss Super Rugby Aotearoa with toe injury

Scott Barrett will play no part in Super Rugby Aotearoa

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett is to undergo surgery on his foot and will miss the rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa, the team said on Wednesday.

Barrett missed the Crusaders' opening fixture against the Hurricanes on Sunday after sustaining the injury a week earlier in an inter-squad match as the 10-time Super Rugby champions warmed up for the competition.

The Crusaders confirmed via a statement that Barrett ''sustained significant injury to the structures supporting his big toe'' on June 13.

"After consultation with a foot specialist, it has been determined that Scott will miss the remainder of the Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa competition to undergo surgery and allow sufficient time to recover. Exact return-to-play dates are uncertain at this stage," they said.

Hooker Codie Taylor will take over the captaincy.

The Crusaders have their first home match in the 10-week competition involving just New Zealand teams on Sunday when they host Warren Gatland's Chiefs, who have lost their first two games.