PRO14 Rainbow Cup: Bulls into final against Benetton; Scarlets and Edinburgh draw

Daf Hughes celebrates a try in the Scarlets' draw with Edinburgh on Sunday

We round up the weekend's Rainbow Cup action, which included the Bulls setting up a final against Benetton in Italy...

Saturday: Sharks 22-34 Blue Bulls

The Bulls booked their place in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup final with a victory over the Sharks in Durban.

Jake White's men held a four-point advantage over their hosts heading into the clash and finished the job with a bonus-point victory in their final match of the league stage.

#SHAvBUL Full time score... Italy here we come😁😍. Vodacom Bulls 34 v Cell C Sharks 22 #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/LL4dqdjOY2 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 12, 2021

Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Stravino Jacobs and Janko Swanepoel crossed for the Bulls, who will now head to Treviso to take on northern section victors Benetton next weekend.

JJ Van Der Mescht had scored the game's first try for the Sharks, who also saw Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Anthony Volmink touch down.

The result leaves the Sharks third behind the Stormers at the end of the competition, after the Cape Town outfit were awarded four points following the cancellation of their match with fourth-placed Lions.

Sunday: Scarlets 28-28 Edinburgh

Kieran Hardy crossed twice for Scarlets but two converted tries for Edinburgh in the last four minutes forced a 28-28 draw in an entertaining finale to the season at Parc-y-Scarlets.

A crowd of just over 1,000 were present to see Scarlets fail to avenge their 6-3 home defeat at the hands of the Scots back in November during the regular Guinness PRO14 campaign.

It was the first time fans had been admitted into Parc-y-Scarlets since the Southern Kings fixture in February 2020.

Final Score | Sgôr Terfynol // @oil4wales

Scarlets - 28

Edinburgh - 28 pic.twitter.com/M0hXjyLHC2 — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) June 13, 2021

Tom Rogers and Dafydd Hughes also scored tries for Scarlets, with Dan Jones and Sam Costelow both converting two.

Marshall Sykes, James Ritchie, Jack Blain and Boan Venter scored Edinburgh's tries as Blair Kinghorn and Nathan Chamberlain converted two apiece.

Both sides had a man sent to the sin-bin as well, with Morgan Jones being shown a yellow card for a dangerous clear-out and Blain having 10 minutes on the sidelines after taking out Steff Evans in an aerial collision.