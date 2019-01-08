Alapati Leiua signs Bristol Bears contract extension

Alapati Leiua has extended his stay at Bristol

Samoa international Alapati Leiua has signed a two-year contract extension with Bristol Bears.

The 30-year-old utility back has impressed for the Bears on their return to the Premiership this season, scoring five tries.

"Alapati consistently shows that he is one of the most dynamic players in the competition and he will be a major asset for us going forward," said Bristol Bears head coach Pat Lam.

"He is enjoying his rugby and the team environment - we're excited to see what he can accomplish in the next two years."

Leiua has scored five tries in this season's Premiership

Leiua joined Bristol from Wasps in 2017 and said his decision was a simple one given the atmosphere around the club and its ambitions.

"I'm loving my time at Bristol Bears, so it was an easy decision to commit my future," said Leiua.

"There is a clear vision in place at the club and everybody knows what is expected of them.

"It's a really positive environment to be a part of and I'm enjoying my rugby under Pat and the coaching team.

"The focus for us now is to keep pushing up the Gallagher Premiership table and working hard to achieve our goals."