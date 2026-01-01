Louis Rees-Zammit: Wales international commits to Bristol Bears by signing long-term deal

Wales back Louis Rees-Zammit has signed a long-term deal with Bristol, having joined the Bears for the 2025-26 season after ending his 18-month spell in the NFL.

The 24-year-old has scored six tries in eight appearances since signing for the Gallagher Prem title contenders and made his Wales comeback during the autumn internationals.

"I'm incredibly happy to have committed my future to Bristol," Rees-Zammit said.

"This is the perfect club for me and I'm excited to see what we can achieve here.

"The environment here allows me to express myself and play the game the way I love and that brings out the best in me."

On the eve of the 2024 Six Nations, Rees-Zammit announced he was moving to play in the NFL. However, despite earning contracts with Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, Rees-Zammit did not play a competitive NFL game.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said Rees-Zammit has returned from his time in the NFL a better player.

He starred at full-back in last week's win over Newcastle, which Lam sees as his best position, while playing on the wing for Wales in November.

Lam said: "Louis is a world-class talent and someone who embodies the way we want to play at Bristol.

"Since coming back from the NFL, he's shown incredible professionalism and hunger to keep improving.

"His speed, power and skill set are obvious, but what really stands out is his willingness to learn, adapt and deliver on the biggest stage.

"What's exciting is that he's only just scratching the surface of his ability - at just 24, there's so much more to come from him.

"If he keeps progressing on this journey, he has everything it takes to become one of the very best players in the world."