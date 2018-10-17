Saracens centre Alex Lozowski banned for two weeks

Saracens centre Alex Lozowski is free to feature in England's autumn Test campaign

Saracens centre Alex Lozowski has been banned for two weeks for entering a ruck dangerously - but will be free to feature in England's autumn Test campaign.

The 25-year-old was cited twice following Saracens' 13-3 Champions Cup win over Glasgow at Scotstoun on Sunday.

He was suspended for the ruck complaint, while he was cleared over the charge of a dangerous tackle.

Lozowski will miss Saracens' European home clash with Lyon on Saturday and the Premiership fixture with Leicester a week later.

There were fears the Saracens centre might miss England's autumn internationals, but a two-week ban means he will be available for the clash against South Africa at Twickenham on November 3.

Lozowski was named in the England training squad last month and may now get the chance to impress Eddie Jones before next summer's World Cup.