Joe Gray extends Saracens deal until 2020

Joe Gray will remain at Saracens until 2020

Saracens hooker Joe Gray has signed a contract extension with the Premiership champions until the end of next season.

The 30-year-old trained with Sarries last summer before joining on a one-year deal. He has made three first-team appearances and will remain in north London until the summer of 2020.

"I'm extremely happy to have signed at such an amazing club," said Gray, who previously played for Northampton and Harlequins and won one cap for England against New Zealand in 2014.

"Coming into Saracens in the summer was a great experience. They are an unbelievably welcoming club from the players to coaches and the rest of the staff.

"I'm loving being part of the team and I'm excited for what's to come."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "We are delighted that Joe has extended his stay at the club.

"He has fitted in superbly and has impressed everyone with his work ethic and his willingness to pass on his experience to the younger members of the squad."