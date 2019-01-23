Saracens News

More from Rugby Union

England's Maro Itoje signs new Saracens contract until 2022

Last Updated: 23/01/19 7:12pm

Maro Itoje has committed his future to Saracens
England forward Maro Itoje has signed a new contract with Saracens which keeps him in north London until 2022.

The 24-year-old made his 100th appearance for the Premiership champions in November and has been an integral part of the Saracens team that won back-to-back Champions Cups and three Premiership titles.

"I'm really pleased to be staying on at Saracens," said Itoje.

"I've been at the club for 10 years now so I am really excited to see what the future holds for this great team."

A star for both club and country, Itoje made his senior debut for Saracens in 2014. Shortly after he captained the England Under-20s side at the Junior World Championships and was named European Player of the Year in 2016.

Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall said: "At Saracens, we take pride in developing players from within.

Itoje has won 26 England caps
"Maro is an exceptional young man, on and off the field and it's been a privilege seeing him develop. We are thrilled he is staying with us."

Itoje has won 26 England caps and has been a fixture of Eddie Jones' teams because of his versatility, speed and power. These skills also saw him feature in all three Lions Tests against New Zealand in 2017.

