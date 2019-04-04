Marcelo Bosch to leave Saracens at the end of the season
Last Updated: 04/04/19 10:05pm
Argentina centre Marcelo Bosch will leave Saracens at the end of the season after six trophy-laden years.
The 35-year-old join Sarries from Biarritz in 2013 and has made 130 appearances for the north Londoners, winning three Premiership titles, two Champions Cups and an Anglo-Welsh Cup.
"It's been magnificent and I'm very grateful," said Bosch, who won 39 caps for Argentina and was part of the side that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2015.
"I arrived at the age of 29 and if you would have told me at that time that I would still be over here playing for this team I wouldn't have imagined it.
"We play rugby and we are blessed to play something that we love and even more so because we're involved in a team like this one with very good human beings involved, great people behind the scenes as well - perhaps people who aren't on the field or not the coaches but people you cross every day who have a smile on their face and it's great to catch up with them as well.
"It will be sad to leave because when you're in a place you're very happy, you love loads of things and you have made amazing memories then it's hard to let go. I want to remember this time of my life with a smile on my face and feel blessed to have lived here the past six years."
Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: "When we recruit players at Saracens, we are primarily concerned with signing good people. In Marcelo, we have a clear example of why.
"Chelo gives everything for his team-mates every time he takes the field, playing with his trademark style and grace.
"Off the field he has significantly contributed to the development of the Saracens culture; many within our group consider Chelo a close friend and someone whom they will always hold in great affection.
"He is a man of enormous integrity and has always put the team's needs above his own. He has made Saracens a better club. We wish him and his family every success in the future."