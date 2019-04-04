Marcelo Bosch to leave Saracens at the end of the season

Marcelo Bosch (left) celebrates with Alex Lozowski after last season's Premiership final win over Exeter

Argentina centre Marcelo Bosch will leave Saracens at the end of the season after six trophy-laden years.

The 35-year-old join Sarries from Biarritz in 2013 and has made 130 appearances for the north Londoners, winning three Premiership titles, two Champions Cups and an Anglo-Welsh Cup.

"It's been magnificent and I'm very grateful," said Bosch, who won 39 caps for Argentina and was part of the side that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2015.

"I arrived at the age of 29 and if you would have told me at that time that I would still be over here playing for this team I wouldn't have imagined it.

"We play rugby and we are blessed to play something that we love and even more so because we're involved in a team like this one with very good human beings involved, great people behind the scenes as well - perhaps people who aren't on the field or not the coaches but people you cross every day who have a smile on their face and it's great to catch up with them as well.

"It will be sad to leave because when you're in a place you're very happy, you love loads of things and you have made amazing memories then it's hard to let go. I want to remember this time of my life with a smile on my face and feel blessed to have lived here the past six years."

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: "When we recruit players at Saracens, we are primarily concerned with signing good people. In Marcelo, we have a clear example of why.

"Chelo gives everything for his team-mates every time he takes the field, playing with his trademark style and grace.

"Off the field he has significantly contributed to the development of the Saracens culture; many within our group consider Chelo a close friend and someone whom they will always hold in great affection.

"He is a man of enormous integrity and has always put the team's needs above his own. He has made Saracens a better club. We wish him and his family every success in the future."