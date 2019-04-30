Saracens News

Saracens sign Josh Ibuanokpe from Harlequins

Last Updated: 30/04/19 10:39am

Josh Ibuanokpe has joined Saracens from Harlequins
Josh Ibuanokpe has joined Saracens from Harlequins

Saracens have signed England age-grade tighthead prop Josh Ibuanokpe from Harlequins.

Ibuanokpe, 23, made his senior Quins debut in last season's Anglo-Welsh Cup and has made his first Gallagher Premiership appearance in the current campaign.

"Saracens have a history of developing young players and I'm excited to see how far my game can develop with them," Ibuanokpe told the club's official website.

"I know a few of the players at the club and they've spoken about the tight-knit nature of the squad."

