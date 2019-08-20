Michael Cheika awaits 'big decision' from Will Skelton on Saracens future ahead of World Cup

Will Skelton celebrates Saracens' Champions Cup final victory over Leinster

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika is waiting to hear on whether Will Skelton will decide to leave Saracens so he can become eligible for selection in Australia’s World Cup squad.

Skelton, who has 18 caps, has not played for Australia since 2016 but Cheika is keen to include him in his 31-man squad for the tournament in Japan following his excellent form for Saracens last season.

Under the Giteau rule, Skelton's eligibility for selection will depend on him signing a contract to return to Australia no later than a year from now.

The only other way a player who is not playing in Australia can play for the Wallabies is if they have more than 60 Test caps and given seven years of service to Australian rugby.

Cheika has been in regular contact with Skelton in recent weeks as the 27-year-old has been weighing up his decision.

Michael Cheika is making final preparations for the Rugby World Cup

Speaking on Tuesday, Cheika said: "We'll talk later on today and probably make some realistic phone calls over there just to get a final opinion and see if he wants to be involved or not.

"It's not just a decision based on the World Cup and what it is now - that's definitely a by-product - it's more also about the long-term of where he plays his footy so it's a big decision for him as well.

"At the end of the day, mate, I know he's an excellent player and we'd love to have him back but I've been really happy with the progress of the tight five so far this season and he'd add to the competition that would go on in that (department).

"I think that's really important to note, everyone's got to want to be in it and want to be in it for the right reasons."

Skelton has been capped 16 times by Australia

Skelton has shed over three stone since joining Saracens and made himself a regular in the European champions' starting XV, with Maro Itoje shifting to blindside flanker to accommodate him.

Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Nic White was in a similar position to Skelton until he agreed to return to Australia in 2020. He started ahead of Will Genia in Australia's two most recent Tests against New Zealand.

Australia have been drawn in the same pool as Wales at the World Cup and could meet England in the quarter-finals.

Cheika believes Skelton's familiarity with those players could be an asset for Australia.

2:37 New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup with a clinical victory over Australia at Eden Park New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup with a clinical victory over Australia at Eden Park

"He's an excellent player, he's also performed against a lot of those players we could be meeting along the way at different times," he said.

"I often find the players that get a bit of that experience come back a bit wealthier and with knowledge.

"We've seen it definitely I think from Nic White, Matt To'omua - (Tatafu) Polota-Nau has come back in that range.

"So, I think he's just growing up, he's getting more mature. Football players, they change, some guys they get a lot early, some guys take longer to mature.

"He's starting to get into his sweet spot now."

Tim Horan would like to see Rugby Australia rethink their selection policy

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Tim Horan would like to see Rugby Australia relax their selection eligibility rules in World Cup years.

"I would be [prepared to take the risk]," Horan said.

"We want to win the World Cup and yes we want our best players back playing Super Rugby, but if a player like a Samu Kerevi is away for the next five years, we would want him back, just for the World Cup year.

"I would select Will Skelton if we need to. I get the Giteau rule, I get the 60 Test matches.

"But I am a big believer in a World Cup year, you should be able to select anyone from around the world. Where they are playing, it doesn't matter, get the best team that gives us the best opportunity to win a World Cup."